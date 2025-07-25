SKN Politics

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS ON THURSDAY, JULY 31, 2025

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
img 9806

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 25, 2025 (SKNIS): Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10 a.m.
 
The Order Paper and other Papers will be issued at a later date.
 
The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.
 
Copies of the Bills will be made available on the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service website (sknis.gov.kn) under the “Bills” section as soon as they are posted. 

-30-

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article SKNVolleyball 20250725 110919 0000 St. Kitts and Nevis Duo to Compete in NORCECA Continental Tour in Suriname
Next Article liquid glass How to Download iOS 26 Public Beta
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy