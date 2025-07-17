SKTU HOSTS WORKSHOP FOR TEACHER ASSISTANTS 

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, July 17, 2025: The St. Kitts Teachers’ Union (SKTU) in collaboration with the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF) and the Ministry of Education has created valuable avenues for professional growth for the teacher’s assistants through a series of workshops held at the Advanced Vocational Education Center (AVEC).

Mrs. Lavern Dublin Collins, General Secretary and Chair of the Professional Development Committee in the SKTU), and Course Coordinator for the workshop explained.

“This year the workshop is being held under the theme “Teaching Together,’ which is a transformational teaching workshop. It covers several important areas including Classroom Management, Instructional Strategies, and Child Pedagogy. We have also included two special sessions on Gender Equality, and Unionism. The workshop runs for two weeks, and we [SKTU] have two facilitators from CTF -the Canadian Teachers’ Federation and three facilitators from the St. Kitts Teachers’ Union. We are incredibly happy we can partner with the Ministry of Education to provide professional development for the Teacher’s Assistant.”

Ms. Stephanie Deagle, Literacy Coach, Co-Tutor and representative of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation also shared her expectations of the workshop’s impact.

“After this experience, I hope that the teachers will come away with a better understanding of themselves and what their expectations are for the classroom. That they will look forward to using the strategies that they learnt and shared with the other participants, and they know that their best source is the teachers around them.”

