Government Launches 2026 Back-to-School Voucher for Every Eligible Child as Cost-of-Living Support Continues

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 17, 2026 (PMO) – As families across St. Kitts and Nevis prepare for the start of a new academic year, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is again moving to ease the financial pressures on households with the launch of its 2026 Back-to-School Voucher Programme, providing EC$250 for every eligible child enrolled in a registered educational institution across the Federation.



The programme, which begins from today, August 17, and runs through to December 31, 2026, will assist parents and guardians with the cost of school uniforms, educational supplies and other back-to-school necessities. It applies to eligible children enrolled for the 2026–2027 academic year in duly licensed pre-schools, primary and secondary schools, as well as tertiary institutions.



The initiative comes at a time when countries across the Caribbean and the wider world continue to contend with persistent inflation, elevated prices and external economic pressures that are affecting household budgets. Against this challenging global backdrop, the Drew-led Administration has maintained that Government cannot simply observe these pressures from the sidelines, but must continue to respond with meaningful, practical and targeted interventions that protect families and strengthen their ability to withstand economic shocks.



Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew expressed that the Back-to-School Voucher Programme reflects that continued commitment to standing with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly at a time of the year when household expenses traditionally increase.



“In these challenging global times, marked by persistent inflation and rising costs, our Government remains resolute in our mission to ease the burden on our families. The 2026 Back-to-School Voucher Programme is more than just financial assistance; it is a clear signal that we stand with our parents and guardians as they invest in the education of our children the very architects of our Nation’s future,” Prime Minister Drew said.

The Prime Minister added, “By coupling this voucher initiative with our Discounted VAT Rate Days and duty-free concessions, we have created a powerful trifecta of cost-of-living relief specifically designed to ensure that no child is left behind and that every family starts this academic year with hope and economic security.”



The Back-to-School Voucher Programme is not an isolated intervention. Rather, it forms part of a broader policy approach through which the Government has sought to strengthen household incomes, expand social protection, invest in children and families, and simultaneously safeguard the country’s fiscal and economic stability.



Since taking office, the Drew-led Administration has increased the minimum wage to the highest among the independent OECS states, increased salaries for civil servants, introduced gratuity and pension benefits for Government Auxiliary Employees, strengthened health protection for public servants, established the Children’s Medical Fund, and invested EC$1,000 in eligible children between the ages of five and eighteen through the ASPIRE programme. At the same time, the Government has taken deliberate measures to strengthen the country’s fiscal position and significantly reduce the fiscal deficit.



Together, these policies demonstrate an approach to governance that recognises that economic progress must ultimately translate into greater security and opportunity for ordinary people. The Government has therefore continued to balance responsible fiscal management with direct interventions aimed at protecting disposable income, reducing household expenses and ensuring that vulnerable groups are not left to carry the burden of international economic pressures alone.



The 2026 Back-to-School Voucher Programme also forms part of the Government’s wider Summer Support Strategy, alongside two Discounted VAT Rate Days scheduled for August 28 and 29, 2026, as well as duty-free concessions on eligible school supplies, which have been in effect since July 1 and will continue through September 30. Collectively, the measures are intended to provide families with additional financial space as they prepare their children for the new school year.



The 2026 programme builds on the Back-to-School Voucher Initiative first introduced by the in 2023, continuing the Government’s commitment to providing direct and practical support to families as they prepare their children for the new academic year.



Programme Specifics & Application Process



To ensure efficient processing and accessibility, the Back-to-School Voucher Programme will utilize a streamlined online application form as its primary data-collection tool.



Eligibility Criteria for Main Applicants:



Must be an adult (18 years or older).

Must be the parent, guardian, caregiver, or responsible adult listed on the official records of the educational institution.

Must provide a valid telephone number and email address.

Must possess an active JAD digital wallet—the same wallet used for previous Government initiatives, such as the Budget Boost Wallet.

Must consent to the verification and lawful use of the submitted information for programme administration.

Eligibility Criteria for Children:



Must be included on a completed application.

Must be enrolled or accepted for enrolment for the 2026–2027 academic year at a registered educational institution in the Federation.

Must be confirmed via the official school roll or an approved alternative verification process.

Must not have already received the 2026 benefit under another application.

Important Administrative Notes:



Each applicant will submit ONE APPLICATION and may include multiple eligible children. The benefit is assessed and calculated strictly per child. Approved funds will be deposited directly into the main applicant’s existing JAD digital wallet.



Approval of benefits is contingent upon:



Successful identity verification for both the applicant and the child.

Verification of the child’s enrolment via school rolls.

Validation of the applicant’s JAD wallet.





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