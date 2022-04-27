NEVIS: BODY OF FORMER PREMIER VANCE AMORY TO LIE IN STATE

Photo caption: Body of the late Vance Winkworth Amory, Former Premier of Nevis and Ambassador in the Office of the Prime Minister, arriving in Nevis on April 22, 2022
By: Staff Writer

The body of the late Vance Winkworth Amory, Former Premier of Nevis and Ambassador in the Office of the Prime Minister, will lie in state at the Theodore L. Hobson Q.C. Court Building on Thursday, 28 and Friday, 29 April, 2022.

Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, O. B. E., M. H., Deputy Governor-General, the President and Members of the Nevis Island Assembly and the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration will pay their respects and sign the Book of Condolences from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 , 2022.

Interested persons may visit the court house to pay their last respects to the Former Premier and to sign the Book of Condolences from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022.

