GEORGE CARTY ARRESTED & CHARGED FOR BURGLARY

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has charged George Carty of New Ponds Site, St. Kitts, for the offence of Burglary.

The charge stems from a burglary committed between September 2nd, 2025, and 12 midnight on September 3rd, 2025. Mr. Carty was charged at the Basseterre PoliceStation on September 5th, 2025.

The RSCNPF thanks the public for its ongoing support in safeguarding our communities. — 30 —

