Local News

GEORGE CARTY ARRESTED & CHARGED FOR BURGLARY

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
GEORGECARTY 00

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has charged George Carty of New Ponds Site, St. Kitts, for the offence of Burglary.

The charge stems from a burglary committed between September 2nd, 2025, and 12 midnight on September 3rd, 2025. Mr. Carty was charged at the Basseterre PoliceStation on September 5th, 2025.

The RSCNPF thanks the public for its ongoing support in safeguarding our communities. — 30 —

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article K.SANCHO2CK.GARNETTESRJR POLICE ARREST & CHARGE THREE IN NEVIS DRUG OPERATION
Next Article img 0817 1 POLICE INVESTIGATING ROBBERY AT BAR IN DIEPPE BAY
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You cannot copy content off of this page

Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy