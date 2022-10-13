Vote For St. Kitts at CJ Traveler’s Choice Awards 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 11, 2022): As part of CJ Traveler’s Choice Awards 2022, St. Kitts & Nevis has been nominated in the following categories:

Best Luxury Hotel in the Caribbean – Park Hyatt St. Kitts and Four Seasons Resort, Nevis

Best Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean – Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis

Best Beach in the Caribbean – Cockleshell Beach, St. Kitts

Best Cruise Port – Port Zante, St. Kitts

Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination – St. Kitts and Nevis, respectively

Best Caribbean Villa Destination – Nevis

Best Caribbean Hiking Destination – St. Kitts

Best Beach Bar in the Caribbean – Reggae Beach, St. Kitts and Sunshine’s, Nevis

The awards is the largest community of Caribbean travel experts on the planet: Caribbean Journal readers.

Voting is now live, and you can make your selections between now and October 19, 2022.

Please help us make St. Kitts #1 in its nominated categories by using the following link: https://bit.ly/3CY8YaZ

#