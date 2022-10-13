Vote For St. Kitts at CJ Traveler's Choice Awards 2022

Vote For St. Kitts at CJ Traveler’s Choice Awards 2022

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 11, 2022):  As part of CJ Traveler’s Choice Awards 2022, St. Kitts & Nevis has been nominated in the following categories:

  • Best Luxury Hotel in the Caribbean – Park Hyatt St. Kitts and Four Seasons Resort, Nevis
  • Best Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean – Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis
  • Best Beach in the Caribbean – Cockleshell Beach, St. Kitts 
  • Best Cruise Port – Port Zante, St. Kitts 
  • Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination – St. Kitts and Nevis, respectively 
  • Best Caribbean Villa Destination – Nevis 
  • Best Caribbean Hiking Destination – St. Kitts 
  • Best Beach Bar in the Caribbean – Reggae Beach, St. Kitts and Sunshine’s, Nevis 

The awards is the largest community of Caribbean travel experts on the planet: Caribbean Journal readers.

Related Posts

INNOVATION IS KEY TO KEEPING ST. KITTS’ TOURISM PRODUCT…

St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line…

US and UK Sales Teams Return to St. Kitts

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Voting is now live, and you can make your selections between now and October 19, 2022.

Please help us make St. Kitts #1 in its nominated categories by using the following link: https://bit.ly/3CY8YaZ

#

Share
More Stories

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles calls for multi-donor trust…

St. Kitts and Nevis National Flag Prominently Featured On…

Rams Village Superstars Crowned Sugar Mas Cup Champions

1 of 2,140
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy