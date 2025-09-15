Sports

Akanye Samuel Francis first SKN hurdler to compete at World Championships

FB IMG 1757930992611

By: Tito Chapman

Akanye Samuel-Francis Makes History

On Monday 15th September, history was made in Tokyo as Akanye Samuel Francis competed in the Men’s 400m Hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Lining up in Heat 2, Lane 8, Akanye is now the first SKN athlete to ever compete in a hurdling event at the World Championships. He is also the youngest ever from SKN to compete at World Championships.

Clocking a time of 53.26 secs, Samuel-Francis finished 8th.

screenshot 20250915 220515 chrome2259597099881864198

Akanye Samuel-Francis has also etched his name in the history books as the first athlete  to debut the brand-new national kit from SKN Athletics’ apparel sponsor, ASICS.

Akanye is a 3x CARIFTA medallist. 
• 🥇 2023 Carifta Games Gold Medalist – Boys U17 400m Hurdles (54.14s)
• 🥈 2024 Carifta Games Silver Medalist – Boys U17 400m Hurdles (52.88s)
• 🥉 2025 Carifta Games Bronze Medalist – Boys U20 400m Hurdles
•Current Personal Best: 51.56 seconds — ranked 6th fastest U18 athlete in the world
• National Junior Record Holder – 400m Hurdles

fb img 1757933095871234799642405261124

Here are some fun facts about Akanye
• At just 17 years old, he is among the youngest athletes at this year’s Championships and the youngest ever from SKN to compete at Worlds
• Akanye is a true trailblazer — the first SKN hurdler to line up at the World Championships
• He recently captured the Golden Boot in the SKNFA Division 1.

