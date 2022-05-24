Jeremiah Louis top bowler after three rounds, 14 wickets

By: T. Chapman

Kittitian and Leeward Islands fast-bowler, Jeremiah Louis is the leading bowler after three rounds in the Cricket West Indies Regional Championships.

Louis has captured 14 wickets so far. In his last outing against Trinidad and Tobago, he bagged 7 wickets, four, (4) in the first innings and three, (3) in the second innings.

Marquino Mindley, (Jamaica) Anderson Phillip, (Trinidad and Tobago) and Veerasammy Permaul, (Guyana) have 13 wickets respectively.

Nevisian, Colin Archibald has 12 wickets.

The top batsman so far is West Indies Test Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite of Barbados. He has scored the only double century in the tournament, he has 469 runs. Two Leeward Islands batsmen are in second and third positions respectively, Kieran Powell has 366 runs while Devon Thomas has 338.

Players will have a chance to increase their margins when Round 4 commences on Wednesday 25 May, 2022.