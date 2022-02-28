FRIGATE BAY UNDERGROUND CABLE INSTALLATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts (25th February 2022)— The St Kitts Electricity Company Limited wishes to advise the public that the company will be installing underground cables in Frigate Bay in the vicinity of Silver Reef to Timothy Hill. The installation will start on Monday February 28th 2022 to Friday March 11th 2022 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. To complete this work the public can expect some interruptions to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The installation of the underground cable is a part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve reliability. SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this underground cable installation. For more information regarding this installation customers should call 465-2013.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.

