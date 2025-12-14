NIA Commissions New Baler to Boost Island’s Recycling Capacity

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (December 12, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), in collaboration with the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and the Taiwan Technical Mission to St. Kitts and Nevis, has commissioned a new horizontal baler to significantly strengthen the island’s recycling operations.

The equipment, installed at the Long Point Recycling Facility, will allow for more efficient compacting of recyclable materials and reduce the volume of waste entering Nevis’ landfill.

Speaking at the recent commissioning ceremony, Minister of Health, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, highlighted the improved output expected with the new equipment.

“Since we’ve started this project we’ve been able to ship three 40-foot containers [containing baled materials] thus far and that’s with our old baler. Now we’re hearing that this new one is able to process at three times the capacity so that must mean that we are going to ship quite a number of loads in the upcoming new year. I think we have a shipment as well that we’re preparing to send out to make our fourth for this year.”

Nevis Island Administration commissions new horizontal baler to compact recyclables for export

She extended the Administration’s gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their continued support.

“I want to express my thanks on behalf of the Solid Waste Management Authority as well as the entire NIA for your continued support in this. I don’t want to say recycling project I want to say a recycling mission as we attempt to overhaul Nevis in terms of recycling…You didn’t just come in and donate machinery and said have at it. You provided the technical support, the education campaign and supported the development of this initiative here on the island.”

Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Ms. Latoya Jeffers, described the commissioning as a major enhancement to the facility’s operations.

“With this addition, we now have two balers operating, allowing us to produce heavier, more efficient bales, and improve the overall processing of recyclables. This investment supports our ongoing commitment to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Nevis. As we commission this new baler, we look forward to greater efficiency, continued progress, and a stronger recycling program for the entire island.”

NIA officials, staff from the Republic of China (Taiwan) Embassy for St. Kitts and Nevis, and representatives from the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority at the commissioning of a new baler at the Long Point Recycling Facility

Project Coordinator for the Taiwan Technical Mission, Ms. Joyce Chang, outlined the significant improvements in productivity and cost-effectiveness delivered by the new baler. She explained that it previously took forty days to fill a container holding eight to nine tons of material. With the upgraded system, a container can now be prepared in about twenty days, and each holds more than twenty tons- more than double the previous amount. She noted that this will lower shipping expenses and support refunds that help offset ground transportation fees.

Ms. Chang added that the staff quickly embraced the new system during training because of the improved workflow. They now spend approximately 30 minutes to produce one bale, compared to an entire day with the older machine.

Also attending the commissioning ceremony were Deputy Premier, the Honourable Eric Evelyn; Leader of the Taiwan Technical Mission, Mr. Roy Y. H. Lo; and Third Secretary to the Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Ms. Tina Lin.

END