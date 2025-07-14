Anguilla Engages St. Kitts and Nevis on Public Health-Driven Crime Prevention Model

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2025 (PMO) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, today, July 14th, welcomed a high-level delegation from Anguilla led by Premier Honourable Cora Richardson-Hodge for an in-depth engagement on the Federation’s innovative and successful approach to reducing crime and violence.



The visiting delegation included Her Excellency Julia Crouch, Governor of Anguilla; Honourable Tara Carter, Speaker of the House of Assembly; Honourable Shellya Rogers-Webster, Minister of Education, Library Services, Social Development, Youth and Culture; Dr. the Honourable Ellis L. Webster, Leader of the Opposition; Dr. Bonnie Richardson Lake, Permanent Secretary; Mr. Shem Wills, Superintendent of Police; Mrs. Hyacinth Augustine-Bradley, Community Services Planner; and Mr. Rickiell Hodge, Director of Media and Communications.

The meeting formed part of a regional knowledge-sharing initiative as Anguilla seeks to adapt best practices in crime prevention, rehabilitation, and violence reduction.

During the robust and interactive session, Prime Minister Drew provided a comprehensive overview of St. Kitts and Nevis’ multi-faceted crime reduction strategy, emphasizing a holistic, data-driven approach that treats violence as a public health crisis.

“This is not guesswork, this is science,” said Prime Minister Drew. We applied public health principles to crime and violence… We address prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation with the same rigour, while strengthening our justice system to send a clear message of accountability.”



The Prime Minister also noted that collaboration across ministries, communities, law enforcement, and mental health professionals has been critical. Notably, St. Kitts and Nevis has seen a 75% reduction in violent crime and the lowest homicide rate in over 25 years since implementing these measures in August 2024.



The Anguillan delegation expressed appreciation for the opportunity to observe and learn from St. Kitts and Nevis’ experience.



Prime Minister Drew reaffirmed his commitment to supporting regional counterparts in adopting solutions that reflect the Caribbean’s unique social context, noting, “For a Caribbean problem, we need a Caribbean prescription. By sharing our experiences and strategies, we strengthen the entire region.”

The engagement marks another important step in regional collaboration on citizen security and underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ growing leadership in advancing progressive, humane, and effective crime prevention models.



Joining the Prime Minister for the meeting were Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Mr. Glenroy Blanchette.

