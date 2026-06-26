Four Women Charged With Disorderly Conduct By Fighting

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 26, 2026 — Officers of the Frigate Bay Police Station have formally charged four individuals in connection with an incident of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting that occurred at Timothy Beach, Frigate Bay, on June 21, 2026.

Kawanda Prentice and Jahquanna Prentice, both of Stapleton; Tessalyna Norford of Tabernacle; and She Quana Tyson of Cayon were arrested on June 25, 2026. They were subsequently charged on Warrants in the First Instance with the offence of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting.

The charges arise from an altercation that allegedly occurred at Timothy Beach, Frigate Bay, on June 21, 2026. Following the laying of the charges, all four individuals were granted bail and are expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court shortly.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to preserving public order and ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors. Members of the public are encouraged to resolve disputes peacefully and to refrain from engaging in conduct that threatens the peace and safety of others.

Related