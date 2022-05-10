Mr. Virgil Jeffers appointed new Director of Gender Affairs

Sourced Information: Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs

Mr. Virgil Jeffers has been appointed as the New Director of Gender Affairs (Ag) in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs. As history would have it, Mr. Jeffers is also the first male in the Federation to hold the Office of Director of Gender Affairs.

Born and raised on George Street, New Town in St. Kitts Mr. Jeffers has been a teacher in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for almost twenty two years. His most recent appointment was headteacher of Beach Allen Primary School where he served wholeheartedly and with distinction from April 2016 to April 2022.

Mr. Jeffers holds a Master’s of Education in Counselling and a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology with a double minor in Gender and Development Studies and also Criminology. Prior to attaining his Bachelor’s Mr. Jeffers pursued studies at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, Teacher Education Division from 2003-2005 where he attained an Associate Degree in Teacher Education Primary Level.

Mr. Jeffers holds certification in Business Writing & Communication I, Human Resource Management, Supervisory Management, Introduction to the Restorative Practice Framework, Drug and Violence, Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation, among others.

Congratulations to Mr. Jeffers as he joins the Department of Gender Affairs and as he champions the cause for gender equality within the Federation.