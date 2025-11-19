BISHEN DANIEL CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM CONTRABAND RECOVERY ON ST. KITTS



The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has recovered a high-

powered firearm and matching ammunition following a joint operation conducted in St.

Paul’s, St. Kitts, on November 15th, 2025, between 3 PM and 5 PM.

Officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) and the Joint Security Operations Tactical

Team (JSOTT) executed a search warrant on the premises of Bishen Daniel of Station

Street, St. Paul’s. During the operation, officers recovered one (1) Soviet SKS 7.62 rifle

and fifty-six (56) rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition. Mr Daniel, who was present during the search, and the weapon contraband were subsequently taken into Police custody.



On November 18th, 2025, Mr Daniel was charged at the Basseterre Police Station for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

