Four Nevisian athletes on CARIFTA team

Minister with responsibility for Sports, Hon. Eric Evelyn, (middle) with the Nevis Athletes, Kamarley Newton, Jonnecia Williams, Alexander Caines and Akadianto Willett

By: T. Chapman

FOUR Nevisian athletes are among a contingent of 16 athletes that are presently in Jamaica representing St Kitts and Nevis at the CARIFTA Games, which commences today, April 16 and concludes on the 18.

The four athletes are: Jonnecia Williams, Kamarley Newton, Alexander Caines and Akadianto Willett. All four athletes will be participating in the U20 category respectively.

Williams is one of four girls on Team St. Kitts and Nevis. She will be competing in the 1500m and 3000m.

Kamarley Newton will be competing in the 100m, 200m and the 400m events. Newton is also a member of the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.

Alexander Caines will compete in the 800m, 1500m and 4x400m relay.

Akadianto Willett will be competing in the Javelin event. Additionally, he will competing in the 400m and will feature in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Willett and Newton were bronze medalist at CARIFTA 2019, team St. Kitts and Nevis placed third in the U17 4×400 relay.