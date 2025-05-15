JNF Hospital to Welcome Its First Emergency Room (ER) Specialist as Specialist Services Reach Record High

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts (SKNIS) – The Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital is set to achieve a significant milestone in the continued transformation of healthcare delivery in the Federation with the appointment of its first-ever Emergency Room (ER) Specialist.

The specialist is expected to be on the ground from June 18, 2025, marking a significant step in improving emergency care for all.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, announced the May 13 edition of The Roundtable. He noted that Saint Kitts and Nevis has never before had a medical professional trained specifically in emergency medicine—a critical gap that will now be filled.

“We are now in the final stages of contracting an ER specialist. This is a first for Saint Kitts, and so you’re going to see a further transformation of the ER,” said Prime Minister Drew, who indicated that the ER specialist will be coming from the United States and will work on the ground every two weeks. That specialist, Dr. Drew added, will be tasked with providing training for local ER doctors, establishing protocols, and helping to modernise the department.

This latest addition complements the government’s broader efforts to strengthen healthcare services at the JNF General Hospital, which now boasts the highest number of medical specialists in its history. Among the current staff are neurologists, endocrinologists, anaesthesiologists, urologists, nephrologists, and general surgeons, all of whom bring world-class service directly to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Drew stated that thanks to these advances, patients can now access specialist care locally in a fraction of the time when compared to other countries.

“Right now, we have the shortest wait time in the whole region at that general hospital,” the prime minister declared. “It’s easier to see specialists here in Saint Kitts and Nevis than in the U.S. or Canada. If you have a neurological problem, you can see the neurologist in four or five days. If you have a diabetic problem, you can see the endocrinologist who deals with that.”

In addition to medical expertise, Prime Minister Drew was pleased to announce that the hospital has upgraded its infrastructure and technology. These include the acquisition of new anesthesiology machines, the implementation of endoscopic procedures with support from the Social Security Board, and the installation of a modern drug cabinet system. Plans are also well underway to implement the Electronic Health Records system, which will enhance patient data management and overall hospital efficiency.

“We are committed to achieving hospital accreditation, and we have an accreditation specialist working with us to meet that goal,” Prime Minister Drew added.

Prime Minister Drew emphasised that while plans for the construction of the new climate-smart hospital are advancing, the government will continue to ensure that the JNF General Hospital delivers modern, efficient healthcare services to all citizens and residents.

Related