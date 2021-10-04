Former SKNFA President Anthony Johnson Passes Away

By: Staff Writer

Well known Football Administrator, Anthony L. Johnson has passed away.

Johnson was the President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association for 12 years. He was first elected for the post in 2009, re-elected in 2013 and again in 2017. He was also a member of the Caribbean Football Union Legal Committee.

Johnson was a qualified barrister and solicitor with more than 22 years of experience. He was the managing partner of Johnson and Associates.

His untimely passing has sent shockwaves across St. Kitts and Nevis. Tributes are pouring in…..