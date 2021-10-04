Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by global outage

Three social media platforms namely, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for users across the globe, the social media giant said on Monday, as it worked on restoring its services.

The issue affecting the services aren’t known, but the error message on the webpage of Facebook Inc (FB.O) suggested a problem with Domain Name System (DNS).

A DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. 

Update:Some details of outage begin to appear

