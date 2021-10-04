Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by global outage

Three social media platforms namely, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for users across the globe, the social media giant said on Monday, as it worked on restoring its services.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

The issue affecting the services aren’t known, but the error message on the webpage of Facebook Inc (FB.O) suggested a problem with Domain Name System (DNS).

A DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations.

Update:Some details of outage begin to appear