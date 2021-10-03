St Kitts Nevis records two more Covid-19 deaths, 35 new Covid-19 cases

By: Staff Writer

The Covid-19 spike continues: 35 new cases were recorded on Saturday, Nevis -9; St. Kitts – 26.

Two additional Covid-19 deaths were also recorded.

As per Saturday’s report, the St. Kitts and Nevis Covid-19 Situation Report indicated that the death toll now stands at 15.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic started is now 2,029. Of the 2,029, 1,012 persons have recovered and presently there are 1,002 active cases.

To date, there are 147 active cases on Nevis while St. Kitts has 855 active cases.