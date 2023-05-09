FORMER DEFENCE FORCE COMMANDER AND AMBASSADOR, ERROL MAYNARD TO BE BURIED WITH FULL

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, May 9, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO) – Former St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Commander and Ambassador, His Excellency Mr. Errol Maynard, OBE, will be buried with full military honours following a funeral service in Basseterre on Friday 12th May 2023.

Maynard, who also served as St Kitts and Nevis’ Non-Resident Ambassador to Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan during the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party administration of then Prime Minister the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, passed away at the age of 76 years on Thursday 27th April 2023 following a prolonged illness.



His funeral mass will begin promptly at 9 a.m. on Friday 12th May 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral on East Independence Square Street in Basseterre.



Governor-General’s Deputy His Excellency Walford Gumbs, OBE, JP; Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; Ministers of the Cabinet, Members of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly, and representatives of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, will join family members, friends, and members of the public at the funeral service.

(St. Kitts and Nevis’ Non-Resident Ambassador to Japan, His Excellency Errol Maynard (left) with visiting Japanese officials (right) during a courtesy call on the former St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas)

Contingents of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force including the Defence Force Band and the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard; the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the Cadet Corps will attend the service and perform military honours at the grave site at the Springfield Cemetery.



The late Errol Maynard is survived by his wife, Louvina Maynard, one son, Errol “Jimmy” Maynard; daughters, Elicia, Petra, and Renee Maynard; his mother, brothers, sisters, other relatives, and friends.