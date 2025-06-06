Foreign Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas promotes Saint Kitts and Nevis investment opportunities

Kuwait, (June 4, 2025) The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment has been holding high-level meetings in Kuwait as part of the government’s plan to consolidate its longstanding bilateral relationship and to gain support for its Sustainable Island State Initiative.

Dr. Douglas held constructive and productive meetings with the Kuwait Fund for Economic Development. The Kuwait Fund generally provides concessional loans, characterized by lower interest rates and extended repayment periods. The State of Kuwait, through the Kuwait Fund, has been a reliable development partner for Saint Kitts and Nevis over the years. It previously provided support and development assistance to the Federation in the areas of water generation, airport rehabilitation, and port upgrades on Nevis.

“I am very encouraged by the invitation from the government of the State of Kuwait to undertake this visit. It allows us to take stock, revitalise our bilateral relationship, and reprogram our partnership going forward to meet the challenges of our time. It also provides a useful opportunity to update the Kuwait Fund and the Kuwait Investment Authority on our national priorities,” Dr. Douglas declared.



Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas, accompanied by His Excellency, Dr. Kevin Isaac, High Commissioner of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Kingdom, also had a working lunch with his Kuwaiti counterpart with whom he discussed a pathway for closer collaboration through which Kuwait can support the development of renewable energy resources, particularly geothermal and solar, as well as investment in reliable water supply to improve food security.



To further strengthen this important bilateral relationship, one outcome of these discussions was a mutual decision for Saint Kitts and Nevis to establish a formal diplomatic presence in Kuwait City, where some 133 countries are already present. Both sides recalled the significant contributions made by Sir Kutayba Alghanim over several decades in developing the Saint Kitts and Nevis- Kuwait partnership.



