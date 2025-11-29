UPDATE: TWO INJURED IN MADDEN’S ESTATE SHOOTING

By: Staff Writer

The authorities on Nevis are still investigating a shooting incident that occurred earlier this week, (November 26th, 2025) at Maddens Estate, Nevis, .

As per the RSCNPF, the shooting occurree sometime between 8 PM and 8:30 PM. The victims have been identified as Vance Thomas and Peter D’Aguiar. The men were in the yard of their residence when an unknown assailant or assailants approached and opened fire on them.

Both men are currently warded on the surgicalward in stable condition.

Anyone with vital information to this criminal matter, the Police

urges you to report it at your nearest Police station or anonymously via the Crime

Stoppers’ hotline, 707.