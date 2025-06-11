Breaking News

Firearms Recovered In Phillips’ Area – 11 Firearms Seized for 2025

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
gun firing.jpeg

Two Firearms Seized

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) recovered two illegal firearms and a quantity of ammunition during a targeted operation in the Phillips’ area.

Contents
Two Firearms Seized Eleven (11) Firearms Seized thus far for 2025

Eleven (11) Firearms Seized thus far for 2025

So far for 2025, eleven illegal firearms have been seized. Additionally, one hundred and ten (110) rounds of ammunition was also seized.

According to a police statement, at approximately 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025, a team of officers from the Special Services Unit (SSU) conducted a search of an abandoned building in the Phillips’ area.

During the operation, officers discovered one (1) Hi-Point ACP .45 calibre pistol with nine (9) matching rounds of ammunition and one (1) .38 Special revolver with three (3) matching rounds of ammunition.

This recovery represents another important step in the RSCNPF’s ongoing campaign to reduce the proliferation of illegal firearms and protect the safety of all residents. The removal of these weapons from circulation helps to disrupt criminal activity and preserve public order.

Up to press time, there were no arrests made individuals have been held accountable in relation to this discovery at this time.

Investigations are ongoing and the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force urges anyone with information that may assist to come forward. 

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 8357 1 Spectacular Coastal Venue Elevates 2025 ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in St Kitts and Nevis
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy