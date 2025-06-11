Firearms Recovered In Phillips’ Area – 11 Firearms Seized for 2025

Two Firearms Seized

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) recovered two illegal firearms and a quantity of ammunition during a targeted operation in the Phillips’ area.

Eleven (11) Firearms Seized thus far for 2025

So far for 2025, eleven illegal firearms have been seized. Additionally, one hundred and ten (110) rounds of ammunition was also seized.

According to a police statement, at approximately 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025, a team of officers from the Special Services Unit (SSU) conducted a search of an abandoned building in the Phillips’ area.

During the operation, officers discovered one (1) Hi-Point ACP .45 calibre pistol with nine (9) matching rounds of ammunition and one (1) .38 Special revolver with three (3) matching rounds of ammunition.

This recovery represents another important step in the RSCNPF’s ongoing campaign to reduce the proliferation of illegal firearms and protect the safety of all residents. The removal of these weapons from circulation helps to disrupt criminal activity and preserve public order.

Up to press time, there were no arrests made individuals have been held accountable in relation to this discovery at this time.

Investigations are ongoing and the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force urges anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

