Instrument of Appointment – Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley, in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

Ministry of Education



Departments

– Early Education

– Secretariat of the Ministry of Education

– Education Department

– Non-Formal Youth Skills Department

– Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC)



Youth Empowerment



Departments

– Secretariat of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment

– Department of Youth Affairs



Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities



Departments

– Social Development

– Community and Gender Affairs

– Elderly Services Unit

– Crisis Intervention Unit

– Disabilities Unit

– Probation and Child Welfare Board

– Child Protection Services.



Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs



Departments

– Department of Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs



Housing and Human Settlement



Departments

– Secretariat for the National Housing Corporation