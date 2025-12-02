Facebook Launches Content Protection for Creators

By: Tito Chapman

Meta’s new “Content Protection” feature on Facebook will scan the platform for reuse of original Reels, and alert creator(s) to unauthorised use. This will help creators to keep track of their content.





According to Facebook:





Once you enroll in content protection, every original reel that you post to Facebook will get automatically protected. Behind the scenes, content protection continuously scans Facebook and Instagram for matches to your protected Facebook reels, whether they’re full or partial matches to your original work.





With this in effect, if someone reposts your content, you’ll be able to get credit, or block their reuse, quickly and easily via your Professional Dashboard.

According to Meta, the system uses the same matching process as Meta’s Rights Manager tool to detect replicants, while creators will also be able to protect previously uploaded Reels as well, by manually selecting them in the dashboard.



If a match is found, you’ll be alerted in the app.

With every content match that Facebook’s system detects, Creators will have the option to:



Track – Keep the matching reel visible to other users, while staying informed about its performance; this is your default setting. You can always revisit and take a different action at any time. You can also add attribution links to select eligible tracked matches on Facebook, which puts an “original by” label on the reel that links back to your Page or Profile.



Block – Make the matching reel not visible on Facebook or Instagram. While this will reduce the reel’s distribution on our platforms, it won’t directly result in any disciplinary action against the other account.



Release – Release your claim, and allow the reel to stay visible on our platforms. This will remove this matching post from your match dashboard entirely, meaning you can no longer see its performance.



So yes, Creators should now be able to detect and manage any potential misuse of their reels.





Meta also advises that misusing content protection by repeatedly trying to claim and take action on reels you don’t own can result in restrictions or losing access.

Access to Facebook content protection is now available for creators in Facebook’s Content Monetization program “who meet enhanced integrity and originality standards.” Access to content protection in the Facebook mobile app is also rolling out to creators who use Rights Manager, while you can also apply for access here.