Eighty-Five (85) Motorists to Receive Speeding Tickets Shortly

On 15th October 2025, the Traffic Department conducted speed monitoring using photo radar technology along the Old Road Bay corridor, a designated 40 MPH speed zone.

The exercise formed part of the Department’s new Speed Reduction and Road Safety Initiative, which seeks to identify and deter habitual speeding in high-risk areas.

A total of 85 vehicles were detected exceeding the legal speed limit during the monitoring period.

Statistical Summary

Total Vehicles Captured – 85

Posted Speed Limit. – 40 MPH

Average Speed Recorded – 62.4 MPH

Lowest Speed Recorded – 55 MPH

Highest Speed Recorded – 83 MPH

Average Excess Speed – 22.4 MPH above limit

Total Citations Generated – 85

All 85 violations are being processed for citation issuance through the Vehicle Registration System (VRS).

Offending motorists will receive fines consistent with the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, applying the formula of $250 base fine plus $100 for every 10 MPH beyond the first 10 miles over the limit.

Motorists are strongly urged to drive within the speed limit and exercise greater caution on the nation’s roads. Speeding not only increases the likelihood of accidents but also exposes drivers to substantial fines and possible prosecution under the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance road safety, the Traffic Department will continue to deploy these speed measuring devices at random locations across the island for short periods, ensuring consistent monitoring and deterrence.

Compliance with the speed limit is not merely a legal obligation—it is a responsibility that safeguards lives and strengthens community safety for all road users.

