ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MAKES HISTORY AS RECIPIENT OF FIRST GERMAN VOCATIONAL TRAINING VISAS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday, July 30, 2025: In a groundbreaking achievement for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dillon Simmonds of St. Kitts and Rodison Jeffers of Nevis have become the first individuals to be granted study visas by the German Embassy in Port of Spain, Trinidad, to participate in Germany’s compensated vocational training programme.

This historic milestone marks a significant step forward in international opportunities for local youth, particularly in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The two successful candidates are scheduled to arrive in Hamburg, Germany, next week (First Week in August) to begin their training under a structured, paid vocational programme designed to equip participants with practical skills and hands-on experience in various trades.

Dr. Kertney Thompson, CEO, TVET Secretariat, shared.

“The Ministry of Education and the SKN TVET Council are excited to hear of this tremendous milestone as we work assiduously to advance TVET and provide opportunities for nationals to advance their careers. The opportunity for Rodison Jeffers and Dillon Simmonds to advance their training in Germany, which is renowned for its advanced TVET system, is part of the GOSKN (Government of St. Kitts and Nevis) efforts to expand opportunities through local, regional, and international partnerships.

The programme represents a new chapter in international collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and Germany, offering youth a unique pathway to skilled employment, global exposure, and economic mobility.

-30-

