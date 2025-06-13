Tyre World Donates Equipment To Police In Nevis

Charlestown, Nevis – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) received a generous donation of vital equipment from Mr. Arnold Mangal of Brick Kiln. Owner of Nevis Tyre World, on Friday, June 13, 2025. The donation includes a high-precision measuring wheel and six emergency vehicle sirens, which will enhance the operational capacity of the Nevis Division, particularly in traffic accident investigation and incident response.

The items were officially handed over at Tyre World’s Charlestown location. Accepting the donation on behalf of the Divisional Commander was Corporal Wallace of the Traffic Department. Cpl. Wallace expressed sincere gratitude for the support shown by the local business. “We are extremely grateful to Tyre World for this thoughtful contribution,” said Cpl. Wallace. “The measuring wheel will be a valuable asset in accurately measuring distances at accident scenes, while the sirens will improve our visibility and responsiveness during emergencies. Partnerships like this strengthen the relationship between the police and the community and help us deliver safer roads for all.”

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues to encourage corporate citizens to play an active role in national safety and development. The contribution made by Tyre World exemplifies community partnership in action and underscores the shared responsibility of ensuring public safety across the Federation.

