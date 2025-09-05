Ammunition Recovered During Searches In St. Kitts & Nevis

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is reporting the recovery of ammunition following searches conducted in both St. Kitts and Nevis last week.

On August 28th, 2025, officers carried out a search of an abandoned building in St. Paul’s, St. Kitts. During the operation, one (1) Glock magazine containing three (3) 9mm rounds was found. On August 30th, 2025, while conducting a search of an abandoned shed located at Beach Road, Nevis, officers found eighteen (18) rounds of .38 Special ammunition and two (2) 20-gauge shotgun rounds concealed beneath boards. The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed both scenes and all contraband was collected and taken into Police custody. No individual has been held accountable for either find.

The RSCNPF continues to urge members of the public to share any information that may assist with ongoing investigations. Persons with knowledge regarding illegal firearms or ammunition are encouraged to contact the nearest Police station or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 707, where information can be given anonymously.

— 30 —

