DR. GEOFFREY HANELY APPLAUDS ESSAY WINNERS AND REITERATES EDUCATIONAL VISION FOR NATIONAL HISTORY CURRICULUM

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 03, 2025 (SKNIS): The Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, applauded the outstanding achievements of students at the UNESCO Essay Competition Announcement Ceremony held on Wednesday, July 02, 2025, at the NEMA Conference Room.

The competition, hosted by the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO and the UNESCO Routes of Enslaved Peoples Committee, was held under the theme: “The Importance and Value of Students Being Taught Their African Ancestral History.” While celebrating the winners, Dr. Hanley also reaffirmed the Ministry of Education’s commitment to introducing a national curriculum focused on African ancestral history and the heritage of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In a room filled with students, educators, parents, and national dignitaries, he warmly congratulated the top three winners: Markailer Handley (First Place), Khalaylah Maccabee (Second Place), and Devine James (Third Place).

“To all the students who competed, I want you to know that you are all champions,” said Deputy Prime Minister Hanley. “Keep striving for excellence and taking opportunities like this to hone your skills and sharpen your minds.”

He described the ceremony as a significant milestone in the nation’s educational advancement and used the occasion to reinforce the Ministry of Education’s commitment to curriculum reform.

“We gather today to celebrate a pivotal moment in our nation’s educational journey. This Essay Competition was designed to start a national conversation in support of the Ministry of Education’s vision to establish a mandatory course on Saint Kitts and Nevis Studies,” said Dr. Hanley. “As we embark on this noble endeavour, we honour the unwavering dedication of our ancestors who fought for education as a means of liberation and empowerment.”

Quoting the great Marcus Garvey, Dr. Hanley added, “A people without knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots.” He underscored his belief in a philosophy of education that promotes cultural awareness and pride in our African heritage – one that builds self-awareness and strengthens the identity of Kittitian and Nevisian citizens.

This philosophy, he emphasised, is the driving force behind the ministry’s efforts to institutionalise Saint Kitts and Nevis Studies in all secondary schools.

“Through this initiative, we hope to address the challenges of crime and delinquency, fostering a safer, more progressive society. By teaching our children the lessons of our collective history, we can instil new values, attitudes, and ambitions that will lead to a brighter future,” Dr. Hanley stated.

The education minister expressed deep appreciation to all who made the competition a success, including the Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency, Dame Marcella Liburd, for lending national prominence to the initiative; Ambassador Nerys Dockery and the UNESCO Routes of Enslaved Peoples Committee for their leadership; and the Curriculum Development Unit for guiding the way forward.

He encouraged educators to adopt innovative strategies such as the “Rooted” learning approach to engage students and deepen their appreciation for their heritage. “Together, we can create a generation of young people who are proud of their heritage, confident in their abilities, and equipped to shape the future of our nation,” he said.

Dr. Hanley said that the Ministry of Education and UNESCO remain committed to fostering a culturally rich, empowering, and inclusive educational environment for all students in St. Kitts and Nevis.

