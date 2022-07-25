SKN Records Another Covid Death

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis has registered 1 more covid related death, taking the death toll to 46.
 

The 46th death is that of an elderly male.
 

On Wednesday 20 July, 2022, the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Dashboard showed that there were 46 deaths; 39 being on St. Kitts and 7 on Nevis.
 

The Covid Situation Report No. 837, indicated that there were 69 active cases as of 6pm on Thursday 21 July, 2022.
 

Globally, there has been a spike in the number of new cases.

