Double Shooting: 1 Dead, 1 Injured

By: Staff Writer

The authorities on St Kitts are investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Tucket Street, Ponds Pasture on Wednesday night.

Two males were shot and were subsequently transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police said one of the victims died at the hospital while the other is in stable condition.

Up to press time, the identities of the deceased and the injured victim have not been released by the police.

This incident marks the first gun-related homicide in St Kitts and Nevis for the year. The murder toll for 2025 is now two.

Related