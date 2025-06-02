Local News

PUBLIC NOTICE: URGENT RECALL OF BOTTLED WATER BRANDS

The Saint Christopher and Nevis Bureau of Standards hereby issues an IMMEDIATE RECALL of the following five (5) batches of bottled water sold in the Federation due to public health concerns identified in recent testing, pursuant to powers contained in Section 23(5) of the Bureau of Standards and Quality Act, Cap. 23.15 and given the discovered non-conformity with technical specifications established by Sections 5(a) and 5(b) of the Bureau of Standards (Labelling of Water) Regulations, No. 34 of 2023:

BLK WATER – DM05/02/202312.03
EVIAN – PRD082423
NATIV – BBE22/02/27
PURE WATER ALKALINE WATER – BBE03.09.25
RAIN FOREST BOTTLED WATER – All batches, due to the absence of batch numbers

Consumers are advised to immediately discontinue use of the listed batches of products and return them to the point of purchase where possible. Retailers and distributors are instructed to remove these items from shelves and cease distribution, with immediate effect.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation as we work to ensure the highest standards of safety and quality for the benefit of all consumers in the Federation.

