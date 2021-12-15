Double Salary To Be Paid On Tuesday, December 21, 2021

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 15, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The extra month’s salary, or double salary, for all civil servants and Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE) of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), including Pensioners and STEP workers, will be paid on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

In declaring the double salary payment during his 2022 Budget Address on Tuesday, December 14, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris, said it was the intention of his administration to ensure that the extra month’s salary is paid before Christmas Day.

In light of today’s announcement, Prime Minister Harris expressed his profound gratitude to the Accountant General, Mr. Levi Bradshaw, for mobilizing his staff in a short period of time to make certain that persons will be able to receive this much appreciated assistance before the holidays.

Dr. Harris also used the opportunity to encourage all civil servants, GAE and STEP workers, as well as Pensioners to spend wisely during this Christmas and Carnival season, and endeavour to save as much as possible.

Next Tuesday’s payment will be the fifth double salary paid to civil servants under the Team Unity Government.