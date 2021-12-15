St. Kitts’ Lindsay F.P. Grant Named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year

BASSETERRE (15th December, 2021): Today we are proud to announce that Minister of Tourism Lindsay F.P. Grant has been named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year in the Caribbean Journal annual Caribbean Travel Awards. This award recognizes Minister Grant’s impeccable leadership through a turbulent year of managing and driving the return of tourism to the destination. While working nimbly with the Federation’s health officials to manage and adjust tourism protocols and driving the creation of an industry-leading set of cruise protocols, Minister Grant steered the destination through the most challenging periods of the pandemic while simultaneously positioning the Federation as the premier destination where international air and sea travelers can enjoy a quintessential Caribbean escape.



“I am extremely honored to receive this exceptional designation from our esteemed colleagues at Caribbean Journal who designated these travel awards,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “St. Kitts and Nevis has shown how strong and resilient the people of the Caribbean are and continue to be as we navigate these challenging times together. The future is bright in the Federation. We have recently lifted our mandatory arrival testing and Vacation in Place (quarantine) for international air travelers and we have opened Port Zante for free-flow exploration. This week is the busiest we have seen for cruise arrivals since the island reopened its borders to international visitors, with 21 ships in port this week. We also expect to have continued growth in our stay-over international air travelers looking to 2022.”



“The past year was defined by abundant tourism success as we saw the vast majority of the Caribbean roaring back this year, with the highest-volume tourism in history for most destinations,” said Alexander Britell, Editor and Publisher, Caribbean Journal. “Minister Grant’s leadership in navigating this tumultuous landscape for St. Kitts and Nevis has been a bold statement to the world that the Caribbean is the most resilient place on earth and cannot be defeated, taking every challenge and using it to power a new future.”



The Caribbean Travel Awards eighth annual edition celebrates the people, places and properties that exemplify the best of the magnificent region. Each year, the Caribbean Journal editorial staff selects these awards based on the destination and success over the past year.



