Diplomatic World Magazine Shines Spotlight on PM Drew’s Bold Vision for St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 21, 2025 (PMO) – Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has been featured in the 76th issue of Diplomatic World Magazine, one of the world’s leading publications on global diplomacy, economic development, and international affairs.

The multi-page feature, which spans pages 42 to 47 of the latest edition, provides readers with a compelling look at Dr. Drew’s transformative leadership and his government’s bold pursuit of sustainable national development. The article highlights the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to good governance, healthcare reform, renewable energy, and the development of St. Kitts and Nevis as a Sustainable Island State, a policy agenda that has garnered international attention and praise.

In the feature, Prime Minister Drew outlines key strategies being employed by his administration to transition the twin-island Federation into a modern, resilient economy, one rooted in innovation, inclusivity, and people-centered growth. He also shares insights into St. Kitts and Nevis’ evolving role in the international arena, especially its push for global climate justice and South-South cooperation.

Dr. Drew’s profile in Diplomatic World marks a significant moment for the Federation as it continues to strengthen its global visibility and forge deeper partnerships across Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.

“This feature is not just about me,” said Prime Minister Drew. “It is about St. Kitts and Nevis our progress, our people, and our potential. It reflects how far we’ve come and the bold direction we are charting together on the world stage.”

Diplomatic World Magazine is widely circulated among international decision-makers, including ambassadors, heads of state, policy influencers, and business leaders. The inclusion of Prime Minister Drew in this respected publication underscores the growing global recognition of St. Kitts and Nevis’ leadership in sustainable development and responsible diplomacy.

The full article can be accessed online via the following link: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/70222701/diplomatic-world-magazine-76

