FEDERAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH: A NEW DIRECTION WITH THE NRP

By: Staff Writer

The Nevis Reformation Party is officially launching its Federal Campaign on Friday, June 3, at Villa Grounds in Charlestown.

The candidates contesting the Federal Election for the Nevis Reformation Party are all new candidates.

They are:

Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge for Constituency 11 which comprises of St. Thomas and St. James.

Mr. Rohan Isles for Constituency 10, St. George.

Dr. Patricia Bartlette for Constituency 9, St. Paul and St. John.

Live entertainment will be provided by New Level Sounds, Recklife Movement, Blackstone Family, EK The Real Right and Kore Band.

