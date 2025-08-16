Cricket West Indies Celebrates Historic ODI Series Victory Over Pakistan

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has extended warm congratulations to the senior men’s ODI team after their recent series win over Pakistan, the first bi-lateral ODI series victory over the Asian outfit in 33 years and the first home series triumph in 37 years.

With the series tied 1-1 after the first two ODIs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, the Men in Maroon displayed laser focus and unmatched intensity in the third and final game on Monday, in which they claimed victory by an outstanding 202 runs.

Captain and Player-of-the-Match Shai Hope’s unbeaten 120, and Player-of-the-Series Jayden Seales’ incredible figures of 6-18 from his 7.2 overs, highlighted the historic win.

CWI Chief Executive Officer, Chris Dehring, also lauded the players’ performances and highlighted the positive example being set for the next generation.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I want to commend our players and coaching staff for their outstanding achievement. These performances are a source of immense pride for the entire Caribbean and demonstrate what can be accomplished.”

“It has no doubt been a very challenging last few months for the team. But to rebound in this manner and finish our home schedule with an ODI series win against Pakistan gives every West Indian hope and confidence that we can continue to improve.”

The series result lifted West Indies to ninth in the ICC ODI rankings in their bid to secure the final automatic qualification spot for the 2027 World Cup.

