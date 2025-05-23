Sports

Sugar Boyz to Play Vincy Heat in St Vincent and the Grenadines

St Kitts and Nevis National football team to play international friendly in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Sugar Boyz departed the Federation earlier today en route to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the second leg of the International Friendly, as a precursor to their World Cup qualifiers next month.

The match in St Vincent and the Grenadines will be played this Sunday at 3pm.

The full squad that travelled today reads


1. Uzal Hodge ( St.Paul’s United FC)
2. Kai Trotman ( Cayon FC)
3. Omarion Liburd ( Old Road United Jets)
4. Anwa Springer ( Old Road United Jets)
5. Ordell Flemming ( St.Paul’s United FC)
7. Denis Fleming ( Village Superstars)
8. Mervin Lewis ( Cayon FC)
9. Aljay Newton ( Bath United)
10. Yohannes Mitchum ( Cayon FC)
11. Dijhon Simmonds ( Cayon FC)
12. Nejohn Browne ( Old Road United Jets)
13. Dionis Stephens ( St.Peter’s FC)
14. Tyquan Terrell ( St.Peter’s FC)
15. Nequan Browne ( Old Road United Jets)
16. Jardel Isaac ( Old Road Jets)
17. Gvaune Amory ( Village Superstars)
18. Tiquanny Williams ( Old Road United Jets)

St. Kitts and Nevis lost the first match 3-1 to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. 

Gvaune Amory was the lone goal acorere for St Kitts and Nevis.

