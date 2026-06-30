Destiny SSZ Project Agreement Slated for Federal Cabinet Review Today

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 30, 2026)- Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has announced that the Federal Government has indicated that the Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Project agreement is expected to go before the Federal Cabinet today, June 30, with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) anticipating a response from Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew within days on whether the agreement will receive the Cabinet’s approval.



Speaking at his monthly press conference on Tuesday, Premier Brantley said the NIA has continued to press the Federal Government for a decision after the proposed agreement remained under its consideration for seven months.



“We did write to the Federal Government. We did indicate our anxiety that that project has now been with them, by our account, for seven months. It has been in St. Kitts longer than it was before the NIA… and so we have been pressing for a response.”



The Premier explained that the matter was originally expected to go before the Federal Cabinet the previous Monday but was delayed due to the Prime Minister’s overseas engagements. It was then rescheduled for the regular Cabinet meeting on Monday, but was postponed again and is now expected to be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday.



“I am told that the matter is on the agenda for the Cabinet today… So I’m optimistic that the matter will be addressed today…We anticipate that we should have a response from the Federal Government, at long last, sometime this week. And that is my hope- that we can move this project forward.”



Premier Brantley noted that the NIA has already received and responded to the report of the Special Committee appointed by the Federal Cabinet to review the proposed agreement, expressing hope that the project has now cleared that stage and is ready for Cabinet’s consideration.





“I’m hopeful that the project can happen and that we can see development on that side of the island which we have not seen in the last century. I’m hopeful that we can, through that project, generate thousands of jobs for our people…



“This is not ‘dolly house’. We’re building a country, and to build a country you need people. That is the position and that is the message that I am sending to the Federal Government. When we look at what is going on in the country now, where many are arguing that the economy is not where it ought to be, we are talking about Destiny bringing in, over the course of time, some US$1.2 billion in investment- the largest single investment in the history of this country. Why would we be so reluctant to engage?”



The Premier said the global tourism and investment landscape is changing and Nevis must embrace innovative forms of development to remain competitive. He stressed that he has continued encouraging the investors to remain committed to the project rather than pursue opportunities elsewhere due to the extensive delay.



“And if we can find partners who are reliable partners to help us do that, then again, I don’t see what the issue is. Because when we look at the landscape now, we look at the next five years and we say what are the touch points in terms of economic development, Destiny looms large. It’s available. It’s here. They’re anxious to go.



“It is a wonder they’ve not yet pulled out. And believe me, I’ve done everything in my power to tell them to be patient; everything. So it is my hope that this project will be favourably considered today and that we will be able to move on after this intolerable delay that we’ve had in relation to this Destiny project.”

Premier Brantley stressed that, even with Federal Cabinet approval, the project must still undergo a transparent legislative process that allows for public consultation and parliamentary scrutiny before moving forward.



Since the project was first announced, the Nevis Island Administration has conducted extensive consultations with business leaders, religious organizations, educators, tourism stakeholders, students, the media, law enforcement, and opposition representatives, underscoring its commitment to transparency, public participation, and a legislative process that allows for further public scrutiny before any final approval is granted.



The proposed Destiny SSZ Project, if approved, is expected to become one of the largest private investments in Nevis’ history, bringing sustainable development, thousands of employment opportunities, enhanced infrastructure, increased foreign direct investment, and new economic opportunities for future generations.



END

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