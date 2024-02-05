STATEMENT re: PERFORMANCE RESTRICTION ON ARTIST “Kman 6ixx”

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has taken the decision to restrict the performing artist known as Kman 6ixx from performing in St. Kitts and Nevis. This decision was made following a comprehensive security assessment executed in collaboration with relevant local and regional authorities following consultations with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and other local stakeholders. The security assessment identified within the artist’s work explicit endorsements of violence; promotion of criminal activities; and a consistent glorification of gang life.

The performance restriction on Kman 6ixx aligns with the RSCNPF’s ongoing efforts to ensure that artists whose performances and content may pose security risks are not permitted to perform within the country. The meticulous evaluation of the potentially negative impact on public order and safety bolsters our decision. Public safety and security remains our top priority, and this decision further underscores our dedication to maintaining a such an environment for all citizens and residents.

The RSCNPF greatly appreciates your understanding and cooperation as we work to protect the overall safety and well-being of our communities.