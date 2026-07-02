DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER SIGNS SKILLS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT AT INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABILITY CONFERENCE IN GERMANY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday, July 01, 2026: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) with the City of Hamburg, marking the launch of a new Skills Partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and the German city on June 29. The signing took place during the International Sustainability Conference in Hamburg, Germany.



The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation to equip the next generation of workers with the knowledge and skills needed to address environmental challenges. An additional intention is to strengthen workforce development through international collaboration.



The Skills Partnership will promote knowledge exchange between the two jurisdictions and support the development of future-ready skills in key sectors. Discussions during the conference examined innovative knowledge exchange models that could serve as a blueprint for future international skills initiatives.



Addressing international delegates, Dr. Hanley emphasized that international cooperation is essential for Small Island Developing States and that the new partnership supports St. Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State Agenda. He noted that the Government is transforming the education system by expanding technical and vocational education, strengthening STEM education, and equipping learners with the skills needed for careers in renewable energy, digital innovation, healthcare, and other sustainable industries. He also underscored the importance of partnerships that deliver meaningful opportunities and practical benefits for citizens.



The signing of the JDI represents another significant milestone in St. Kitts and Nevis’ efforts to deepen international partnerships, strengthen education and workforce development, and advance its vision of becoming a Sustainable Island State.



Other distinguished members of the St. Kitts-Nevis delegation included Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, and Ms. Alma Martin, Special Envoy to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.



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