MANAGER SELECTED FOR PINNEYS PARK

Mr Dane Sandiford has been selected as the Manager of Pinneys Park, located at Pinneys Beach, Nevis. There were 65 applicants for the position, two thirds of whom were residents of St Kitts and Nevis. Applications were also received from a variety of other countries – Trinidad, Barbados, Dominica, St Vincent, Antigua, Statia, USVI, USA and from as far away as Brazil and India.

Eleven candidates were shortlisted based on a preliminary assessment of resumes which examined whether candidates possessed the relevant qualifications, as well as management and technical experience. The shortlisted candidates were rated based on specific criteria.

Mr Sandiford was chosen by the selection panel as the most fitting candidate due to his twenty years of experience in horticulture and the technical aspects of green space management which includes landscape design, installation and maintenance. He also has extensive management experience, which includes 12 years at Four Seasons Resort Nevis. Mr Sandiford holds a BSc in Environmental Horticulture and Landscape Design. He also has experience in managing horticultural projects in Nevis, Barbados and Florida.

Pinneys Park is scheduled for completion in December, 2021 and will feature a unique visitor centre with a turf covered roof, a lawn amphitheatre, children’s playground and eight acres of grounds landscaped with approximately 3,000 plants. The park is a collaborative project jointly funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Nevis Island Administration.

Effective October 15, 2021, Mr Sandiford will manage the day to day operations of the park under the guidance of the Ministry of Tourism.

