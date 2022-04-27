CXC delays start of CAPE and CSEC exams by three weeks

CXC Registrar, Dr. Wayne Wesley announced the change in the 2022 schedule following a meeting earlier today. This year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations has been delayed by three weeks.

The exams are now scheduled to start on May 23rd.

Jamaica and a number of other Caribbean countries pushed for the start of the exams to be delayed to allow students additional preparation time.

Earlier this week, the Jamaican Education Minister made a formal request to the CARICOM Council for Human and Social Development, pointing to the pandemic’s impact on learning over the past two years.

Now that the start date for the exams have been pushed back, the results will now be released in late August 2022 or early September 2022.

According to CXC, the delay in the start of the written and practical examinations will not affect the oral examinations that have already begun.

The Caribbean Examination Council has also decided to give a two-week extension for the submission of School-Based Assessments (SBA). Those Students who have already submitted their SBAs, could use the additional time to review their work and resubmit.

CXC said similar to the 2021 examinations, it will release the broad topics that will be covered in the paper two examinations and those topics will be released within the next two weeks.

There are 135,000 students registered for the 2022 exams; 105,078 for CSEC, 25,429 for CAPE and 4,736 for CCSLC.