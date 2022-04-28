Charlestown Primary School Wins Gulf Insurance Interprimary Athletics Championship

By: Staff Writer

The Charlestown Primary School emerged champions of the 28th edition of the Gulf Insurance Interprimary Athletics Championship held at the Nevis Athletic Stadium on Wednesday.

Student athletes from nine primary schools competed with a high level of energy even after a two-year hiatus due to covid 19.

Teams competed in the 60, 150, 200, 400, 800, 1200, 100, 4×100 meters relay and the 4×400 meters relay.

At the end of the meet, the Division A and Overall Champions, Charlestown Primary amassed a total of 212 points while Division B Champions, Maude Cross Preparatory School amassed 57 points.

Former champions St. Thomas’ Primary and Joycelyn Liburd Primary were tied for second position in Division A while Elizabeth Pemberton placed second in the B Division.

Final Results:

Division A

Charlestown Primary-212 points

St. Thomas’ Primary -168 points

Joycelyn Liburd Primary -168 points

Ivor Walters Primary -91 points

Division B

Maude Cross Preparatory -57

Elizabeth Pemberton Primary -54 points

VOJN -53 points

Nevis Academy Combined -34 points

St. James’ Primary -29 points