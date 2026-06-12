CWIT’s GENERAL CONSTRUCTION STUDIES STUDENTS AIMFOR NVQ – LEVEL 2 CERTIFICATION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, June 12, 2026: Students engaging in studies under the General Construction syllabus at the Christopher-Wilkin Institute of Technology (CWIT) got an opportunity to apply classroom theory to employ a true-to-life solution as they were tasked with managing the pouring of concrete to complete one of three physical aesthetic enhancements of the institution.



CWIT’s Director, Mr. Eston Williams shared.

“Behind me is one of three projects that we have started to give the General Construction group an opportunity to work on real construction projects. The infrastructure behind me is called a planter. Through this project, our trainees are given the opportunity to gain experience in the construction field. At the same time, we are looking for this project to improve the physical appearance of the institution. Thus far. our trainees have been doing well and we look forward to the completion of this project.”

Boris Connor, temporary instructor for the course, explained that the major aim of the project is to offer the students practical learning skills as well as to ensure that they graduate the institution as nationally certified construction workers.

“The trainees are receiving firsthand training as this is not a theoretical programme. We at CWIT want to ensure that they develop their practical skills in construction. We will be pouring concrete today, laying our first row of blocks, which will be repeated until the planter is completed. We are hoping to get the trainees certified at the level 2 in General Construction at the NVQ standard. We are also hoping that this planter will meet all of the requirements.

This is the third practical project that we are engaged in on the premises. We have completed a retaining wall at the back of the property, as well as a small guard hut at the facility’s back gate. These projects are intended to help our students become certified at the NVQ level.”

CWIT continues to commit itself to delivering expert vocational training to students.



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