BASSETERRE (27 November, 2021): Effective today, Mrs. Melnecia Marshall is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. Mrs. Marshall is a 14-year senior executive who is a transformational leader, result oriented, strategically focused and passionate about tourism.



A daughter of the soil, Mrs. Marshall began her tenure with the organization in 2007 as a Marketing Associate representing the destination at tradeshows and other promotional events in the source markets — USA, Canada, and the UK. Over the years her dedication and commitment propelled her to the positions of Marketing Support Manager and most recently the Product Development Manager. As the Product Development Manager, she was responsible for Licensing and Inspection, Customer Service Training, and Physical Product enhancement projects to enhance the stay over or cruise visitor experience. She was instrumental in the drafting, implementation, and enforcement of the ‘Travel Approved’ Health and Safety protocols to facilitate the safe reopening of the Tourism sector.



Chairman of the Board of Directors of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Nick Menon, said Mrs. Marshall has been a key part of the organization’s success.



“We are thrilled to promote Mrs. Marshall to this important position,” Mr. Menon said. “Mrs. Marshall is a versatile individual, and leader whose years of leadership are reflected in her ability to manage multiple projects and diverse teams in complexed environments. She is clearly committed to growing the tourism industry and has done a fantastic job in working with our stakeholders and partners over the past few months during this uniquely challenging time for the sector and the organization.”



Mrs. Marshall holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Tourism Management (First Class Honours) from the University of the West Indies, and in three weeks will complete a Masters in Business Administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management.



