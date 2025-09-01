DEPUTY PM HANLEY HAILS VISIONARY LEADERSHIP OF SENIOR MINISTER DOUGLAS AT SCHOOL RENAMING CEREMONY

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 01, 2025 (SKNIS): The transformative leadership of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ former Prime Minister, the Right Honourable, Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, in the areas of youth empowerment, information technology advancement and educational reform was celebrated on Monday, September 01, 2025, as the Saddlers Secondary School was officially renamed in his honour.



Saddlers Secondary was officially opened in 2009, becoming the seventh high school in the twin-island Federation, which had a population of approximately 49,000 people. The school was designed for academic studies as well as technical and vocational training, equipping students with practical skills for the workforce. Adult learning was also offered at the high school outside of regular hours. The high school was renowned for intergenerational learning, which many credit to Dr. Douglas’ bold vision to empower citizens, particularly those residing in Saint Christopher 6, which he continues to represent in the Federal Parliament.



Now a Senior Minister in the current government led by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Dr. Douglas described Monday’s renaming ceremony as “one of the greatest privileges in his life.”



“Although this [school] carries my name now, it is not only about me, I emphasise. It is about a vision of what education can do for our people,” he said, “This honour is really about you the students [assembled] around here today.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, paid tribute to Dr. Douglas, congratulating him with “a deep sense of national pride.” He added that the occasion “is a tribute to the son of the soil, whose legacy has been solidly woven into the fabric of our nation’s development” during his 20 years as prime minister.



“Honourable Senior Minister, you have demonstrated a profound understanding of the importance of legacy in education, not merely as a reflection of the past but as a guiding light for the future,” said Dr. Hanley. “… This act of renaming the school has further elevated the stature of the school and reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to honouring those whose contributions have significantly advanced our national development.”



He added, “The renaming of the school to the Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas Secondary School is a moment of solemn pride for the community of Saddlers, and for the nation at large. … Let this occasion serve as a reminder to our young people that greatness is born of service and that the pursuit of excellence is a noble and attainable goal.”



The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Her Excellency, the Governor-General, the Honourable Prime Minister, the Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly, Cabinet Members, diplomats, senior government officials, students and the school’s staff and faculty.

