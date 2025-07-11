CWI PAYS TRIBUTE TO FORMER LEEWARD ISLANDS AND MONTSERRAT PLAYER CHARLES HENRY “JIM” ALLEN

ST JOHN’S, Antigua- Cricket West Indies (CWI) today paid tribute to Jim Allen, the former Montserrat and Leeward Islands cricketer who recently passed away at the age of 73.

He was widely regarded as Montserrat’s greatest cricketer, having represented the island from 1969 to 1984. Allen became the first professional Montserratian sportsperson when he began playing in England during the northern summer, turning out for teams in the Lancashire and Cheshire Leagues.

An attacking right-handed batsman with an unorthodox, open-chest, wide-leg batting stance, Allen was soon considered an exciting and dynamic player.

Allen’s best season was 1976/77, where he scored 559 first-class runs with his highest score of 150.

This form led to a lucrative offer to join the World Series Cricket competition when it commenced in Australia in late 1977. Following the end of World Series Cricket, Allen returned to the West Indies for the 1978/79 season, where he scored his highest first-class score, a heartwarming 161 against Jamaica.

Upon his retirement, Allen had scored 3,067 first-class runs at an average of 34.07.

Chris Dehring, CEO of Cricket West Indies, reflected on Allen’s impact on the regional game.

“In addition to being a former first-class cricketer, Jim Allen was a mentor, and father figure to several young players. He had this amazing ability to simplify cricket and made the game a spectacle to his peers and fans across the region. Jim was a gifted player with great hand-eye coordination, and a hard-hitting middle-order batsman who terrorized bowlers throughout the region. He loved the game of cricket and always played with a smile on his face.” said Dehring. “We are forever indebted to pioneers like him who paved the way with distinction and pride.”

CWI extends deepest condolences to the family of this Caribbean cricketing pioneer and hero.

