Carlon Bowen-Tuckett Named In West Indies Academy Squad For Super 50

Rising Star, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett has been named in the West Indies Academy Squad for the CG United Insurance Super 50 Cup which commenced on Saturday 29th October, games are being played in Antigua and Trinidad.

The Nevisian wicket-keeper batsman in a warm-up encounter against the Leewards scored 43 off 53 deliveries.

Zone B comprises of West Indies Academy, Jamaica, Barbados and the Leeward Islands.

Bowen-Tuckett didn’t play in the first game against the Leewards. The Leewards beat West Indies Academy by 3 wickets.

Recently, Bowen-Tuckett was named in the Rising Stars U19 Team of the Tournament.

Additionally, Bowen-Tuckett was a member of the West Indies Rising Stars U-19 team which played in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, hosted in the Caribbean by CWI earlier this year.